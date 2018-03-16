'Outstanding' Scott Bain could remain Celtic's number one 

Brendan Rodgers said the goalkeeper has the quality to play for the champions.

Brendan Rodgers believes Scott Bain's "outstanding" display in Celtic's 3-2 win over Rangers has proven the goalkeeper could play in any fixture for the Scottish champions.

Bain, who joined Rodgers' side on deadline day on loan from Dundee, was drafted in for his Hoops debut after Dorus de Vries was ruled out through injury.

The 26-year-old recovered from conceding after just three minutes to Josh Windass by putting in assured display, scrambling on his goal-line to preserve ten man Celtic's lead in the dying moments after Alfredo Morelos' struck the post.

Bain's showing has created a selection dilemma his manager is delighted to have while number one Craig Gordon is sidelined.

Ahead of Celtic's match with Motherwell, the Parkhead boss said: "I thought Scott Bain was absolutely outstanding last week.

"If you can play in that game as a Celtic player away at Ibrox, with that atmosphere, then you know you can play in any game of football for Celtic.

"It's great, Scott came in as backup but we always felt he could play for us.

"Sometimes you need someone else's misfortune to lead to good fortune for you and that's how it worked out for Scott.

"His performance and temperament in that game showed me everything to show that he can play for Celtic."

Bain's stint in Glasgow is due to end when his loan from Dens Park expires in the summer.

Rodgers, however, said Celtic will sit down with the keeper to discuss the possibility of making the move permanent.

He added: "It's short and long term. He's been absolutely brilliant in how he is and how he's worked.

"We brought him in because he can play the style we want. He's shown that in training and now he has shown that in one of the biggest games you can as a Celtic player.

"It's pretty clear he has the temperament and quality to play as a goalkeeper for Celtic.

"We'll look at that between now and the end of the season."