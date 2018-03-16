New deal for Rangers winger Candeias was a 'no brainer'

Rangers boss Graeme Murty says the Portugese has been immense for the Ibrox club.

Daniel Candeias celebrates after scoring in Rangers' 3-2 loss to Celtic. SNS

Rangers boss Graeme Murty insists a new deal for Daniel Candeias was a "no-brainer" given the Portuguese winger's impressive start to life in Glasgow.

Candeias has extended his Ibrox contract until the summer of 2020, following in the footsteps of James Tavernier, Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos who have also committed their futures to the Ibrox side in recent months.

The 30-year-old leads the way for assists in the Scottish Premiership, with eight goals created so far in his debut season.

Of the former Benfica wide man's new deal, Murty said: "We are delighted with the form that Daniel has shown throughout the season and with the person that he is.

"For us it was a no-brainer to go to Daniel and ask him 'do you want to be here longer term?', and he didn't hesitate.

"When you come in early every day and he's here before you, you start to understand the measure of his professionalism.

"He is someone who lives how I want him to live, he instils the virtues of a very top professional.

"Physically he's been immense for us."

Welsh defender Declan John, Portuguese centre-back Bruno Alves and on-loan Scots trio Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin have all been called up to their national squads for upcoming friendlies.

Murty was delighted to see the quintet receive international recognition.

He said: "You can come to Rangers and be recognised internationally.

"I think it's reinforced this week - with Bruno, Declan, Jason, Russell, and Jamie all getting into international squads - that you can realise some of your aims, if not most of your aims, at this football club.

"The scale of this football club should never be underestimated.

"It's a fantastic stage for you to go and show your ability."