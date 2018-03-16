Dundee United sign Anthony Ralston on emergency loan deal.

Celtic right back Ralston will join Dundee United until the end of the season.

Ralston was named in Scot Gemmill's U21 squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifier against Andorra. SNS GROUP

Dundee United have signed Celtic right back Anthony Ralston on an emergency loan until the end of the season.

The Scotland Under-21 defender has played ten times for Celtic, starting six games, and has scored one goal.

The 19-year-old also played against PSG in the Champions' League and recently signed a new four-year deal with the Scottish Champions.

Ralston will wear the number 29 shirt and is available for selection for United's match against Inverness on Saturday.