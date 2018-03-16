St Johnstone snatch late point against ten-man Hibs

Christopher Kane nets late equaliser after Efe Ambrose's early strike.

Cammy Bell can't keep out Christopher Kane's late strike. SNS Group

St Johnstone and Hibs played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw at McDiarmid Park.

Efe Ambrose's header gave the visitors an early lead before their goalkeeper Ofir Marciano was sent off for handball outside the box.

He was replaced by former Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell, who helped keep Saints at bay until near the end.

But the hosts drew level through Christopher Kane just six minutes from time.

The draw left St Johnstone in eighth and Hibs in fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

