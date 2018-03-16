St Johnstone snatch late point against ten-man Hibs
Christopher Kane nets late equaliser after Efe Ambrose's early strike.
St Johnstone and Hibs played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw at McDiarmid Park.
Efe Ambrose's header gave the visitors an early lead before their goalkeeper Ofir Marciano was sent off for handball outside the box.
He was replaced by former Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell, who helped keep Saints at bay until near the end.
But the hosts drew level through Christopher Kane just six minutes from time.
The draw left St Johnstone in eighth and Hibs in fourth in the Scottish Premiership.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.