Neil Lennon blasts 'shocking' St Johnstone tackles

The Hibs head coach said his players need protection from dangerous challenges.

Concern: Lennon said tackling was dangerous. SNS Group

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has said he can't understand why St Johnstone didn't have a man sent off in their 1-1 draw, branding their tackling as "shocking" and "horrific".

Hibs had taken an early lead at McDiarmid Park but were reduced to ten men when goalkeeper Ofir Marciano was dismissed after 14 minutes. Lennon, serving a touchline ban, watched from the stands as his side held on until seven minutes from time when Chris Kane netted an equaliser.

The Hibs head coach said he was astonished Saints hadn't been shown a red card after a series of tackles on his players that he thought were unacceptable.

"It's just as well as I was in the stand because I don't understand how St Johnstone ended the game with 11 men," Lennon said. "I totally get our red card was deserved, it was the right decision, but some of the challenges on my players second half were shocking. Disgraceful tackles.

"I get cynical tackling but that was way beyond the pale. And one of my players is going to get badly injured with tackles like that. We are not getting protected enough and I've been saying this on numerous occasions this season."

Lennon highlighted on incident that he said was an example of the leniency. Blair Alston's challenge on John McGinn as the Hibs midfielder broke into the Saints half should have been a sending off, he felt.

"It's a red card," he said. "All day long. He has no attempt to play the ball other than be reckless and endanger John's wellbeing. It is horrific. And he (referee John Beaton) is stood right there looking at it.

"And then there's another one. He (Beaton) told my captain he (Alston) was on one more. He brings John down again two or three minutes later and he stays on the pitch."