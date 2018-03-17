Hendry: I'm learning from world-class players at Celtic

The Celtic centre-back says there is good competition amongst "brilliant squad".

Hendry celebrated a win over rivals Rangers last weekend. SNS GROUP

Celtic Defender Jack Hendry said he is learning from world-class players and coaches at Parkhead.

The 22-year-old has had to settle for a bit-part role in his early days in Glasgow but insists he is relishing his time there as he works on improving his game.

Hendry faces competition from fellow Hoop's defenders Jozo Simunovic, Dedryck Boyata, and Kristoffer Ajer but says this only helps the team.

The former Dundee centre-half said: "Being around world-class players and coaching staff... it's really good to be part of that and learn from those type of people.

"I feel that I am improving each day, whether that's on the pitch or in the gym or whatever, I'm just trying to improve.

He said: "We have a brilliant squad here so there is going to be competition in every area, which I think helps everyone to put their best level forward and maintain their position in the team."

The deadline day signing was brought off the bench in last weekend's derby, with fellow centre-half Jozo Simunovic receiving a red card, and Hendry is now looking towards international recognition.

He added: "Everybody wants to play in the international set up so that's something I will be striving towards."