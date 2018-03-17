  • STV
A full summary of Saturday's Premiership results

Euan Strathearn

There were nine goals scored in the four top flight fixtures on Saturday.

Form: Kilmarnock beat Rangers at Ibrox.
Rangers 0 - 1 Kilmarnock

Steve Clarke's men continued their fine run of form with a victory at Ibrox.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd scored a second-half winner for Killie.

The Ibrox side remain in second, two points clear of Aberdeen, whilst Kilmarnock move within 6 points of Hibs in fourth.

Aberdeen 1 - 0 Dundee

The Dons grabbed all three points at Pittodrie to edge within two points of Rangers in second place.

Derek McInnes' men took the lead through as captain Graeme Shinnie pounced on a mistake by Dundee keeper Elliot Parish.

Neil McCann's side stay clear of the relegation zone in tenth place.

Hearts 3 - 0 Partick Thistle

Hearts ended their run of five games without a win in emphatic fashion.

The Jambos were three goals to the good by half-time courtesy of Kyle Lafferty, Steven Naismith, and John Souttar.

The result ensures Thistle stay in the relegation play-off spot whilst Craig Levein's men remain in sixth spot.

Ross County 2 - 2 Hamilton 

Bottom side County moved to within three points of Partick Thistle after earning a draw against Hamilton at Dingwall.

Jamie Lindsay fired in County's opener midway through the first half.

Hamilton fought back to take the lead through a Dougie Imrie penalty and a Marios Ogboe's strike before Andrew Davies volley drew the hosts level.

Hamilton remain eight points clear of bottom spot and have two games in hand over the three sides below them.

