  • STV
  • MySTV

Graeme Murty tells Rangers fans: 'Don't stop believing'

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Rangers boss urged supporters to back the team after their loss to Kilmarnock.

Disappointment: Murty says Rangers haven't been good enough.
Disappointment: Murty says Rangers haven't been good enough. SNS Group

Rangers manager Graeme Murty saw his side slip to a 1-0 home defeat against Kilmarnock and asked the fans to continue to believe they can succeed this season.

A Kris Boyd goal separated the sides at Ibrox and the result meant that Aberdeen moved to within two points of second-placed Rangers. It was the second home defeat in a row for Rangers after losing to Celtic last week but Murty said there was still plenty to achieve if everyone pulls in the same direction.

Asked if he had a message for the fans, Murty said: "Still believe. Keep believing in us.

"I have got a changing room in there that needs to keep believing.

"That appeared to be lacking on the pitch at times. But we need as a team to give the fans something to believe in.

"We know that and there is lots to play for this season. We need to get them energised and believing to the end of the season.

"You go in there and if anything they are more disappointed than me. They know that this place needs to be turned into a fortress. We haven't managed to do it."

Told that the seventh home defeat of the season was their worst record since 1914/15, he said: "We know we haven't been good enough at home this season.

"That was encapsulated today where a team was very organised and made it difficult for us to play and capitalised on us making a mistake.

"That seems to be a theme of this season and that is one that we are very keen to break."

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke was pleased with his side as they bounced back from a midweek cup exit with a memorable win.

"That was the seventh game in 21 days which was a big ask for the players," he said. "There was a bit of fatigue in the first 20 minutes, took us time to grow into the game and the last 15 minutes we were digging in. 

"I haven't got a word which could praise this group of players enough. They find a way to get results. 

"The run of wins we are on, the way we compete with the top teams, it has to be great for the Kilmarnock fans to watch us because as a coach I am really proud of the players and they should be really proud of their efforts as well. 

"I don't take any credit, I give credit to people I work with. My staff are excellent and my players have been magnificent and the crowd were great as well. 

"There maybe wasn't so many here today but you could hear them shouting and screaming in the background and getting a little bit excited - and trust me when your two brothers are Kilmarnock fans you know how excited they are getting at the moment."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.