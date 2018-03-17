Graeme Murty tells Rangers fans: 'Don't stop believing'

The Rangers boss urged supporters to back the team after their loss to Kilmarnock.

Disappointment: Murty says Rangers haven't been good enough. SNS Group

Rangers manager Graeme Murty saw his side slip to a 1-0 home defeat against Kilmarnock and asked the fans to continue to believe they can succeed this season.

A Kris Boyd goal separated the sides at Ibrox and the result meant that Aberdeen moved to within two points of second-placed Rangers. It was the second home defeat in a row for Rangers after losing to Celtic last week but Murty said there was still plenty to achieve if everyone pulls in the same direction.

Asked if he had a message for the fans, Murty said: "Still believe. Keep believing in us.

"I have got a changing room in there that needs to keep believing.

"That appeared to be lacking on the pitch at times. But we need as a team to give the fans something to believe in.

"We know that and there is lots to play for this season. We need to get them energised and believing to the end of the season.

"You go in there and if anything they are more disappointed than me. They know that this place needs to be turned into a fortress. We haven't managed to do it."

Told that the seventh home defeat of the season was their worst record since 1914/15, he said: "We know we haven't been good enough at home this season.

"That was encapsulated today where a team was very organised and made it difficult for us to play and capitalised on us making a mistake.

"That seems to be a theme of this season and that is one that we are very keen to break."

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke was pleased with his side as they bounced back from a midweek cup exit with a memorable win.

"That was the seventh game in 21 days which was a big ask for the players," he said. "There was a bit of fatigue in the first 20 minutes, took us time to grow into the game and the last 15 minutes we were digging in.

"I haven't got a word which could praise this group of players enough. They find a way to get results.

"The run of wins we are on, the way we compete with the top teams, it has to be great for the Kilmarnock fans to watch us because as a coach I am really proud of the players and they should be really proud of their efforts as well.

"I don't take any credit, I give credit to people I work with. My staff are excellent and my players have been magnificent and the crowd were great as well.

"There maybe wasn't so many here today but you could hear them shouting and screaming in the background and getting a little bit excited - and trust me when your two brothers are Kilmarnock fans you know how excited they are getting at the moment."