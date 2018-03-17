Archibald: Hearts had beaten Thistle by half time

The Partick Thistle boss said he was bitterly disappointed with his team's showing.

Frustration: Archibald saw his side beaten 3-0. SNS Group

Alan Archibald said that a mixture of individual mistakes and a poor team performance cost his Partick Thistle side dearly as they were beaten 3-0 by Hearts at Tynecastle.

Goals from Kyle Lafferty and Steven Naismith put Hearts 2-0 up midway through the first half and John Souttar added a third before the break. Archibald said the game was settled by half time and his side were nothing like the team that drew 0-0 with Aberdeen last week.

"It was surprising because off the back of a good clean sheet and an organised performance last week, we produced that in the first 20-25 minutes," he said. "We were nowhere near it and the start killed us.

"The game was dead and buried at half-time.

"We knew they were going to press us, they're at home and off the back of a defeat in the derby we knew it was coming and didn't heed the warning.

"It was individual errors mixed with an overall poor display and I just thought in the first 15-20 minutes the goal was coming and we didn't address it which is bitterly disappointing."

There was plenty for Hearts boss Craig Levein to be pleased about after a comfortable win and he singled out Joaquim Adao as a key performer.

"He was really, really good," Levein said. "He's still not up to 100 per cent yet, he also got a couple of hefty challenges today and that was one of the reasons he came off, he was feeling his knee a little bit but I thought he was good.

"There were a lot of players, I thought Danny (Amankwaa) in his second start did enough to make me feel quite good about having him on the bench or starting.

"He showed enough to make me feel happy about that."