Kipre red 'hard to take' for Motherwell boss Robinson

Defender sent off just before half-time as hosts hang on to earn point against Celtic.

Cedric Kipre was shown red just before half-time. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson described Cedric Kipre's red card against Celtic as "hard to take".

But the Northern Irishman was full of praise for his side after they held the champions to a 0-0 draw in their Premiership clash at Fir Park.

Kipre was sent off by referee Craig Thomson shortly before half-time following a clash with Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Robinson told BBC Sportsound: "I'm 100% certain it's not a red card. Cedric has brushed his leg against him, certainly not the stamp that was indicated.

"It could have been two yellow cards for the boys and nobody would have blinked an eye.

"It spoiled the game for the supporters again. We've got a big crowd in, the game is very competitive and then we have to sit back and play for a point.

"The same referee has sent off five of our players now and that's hard to take."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers agreed the red card was harsh but said he understood the decision.

He told the BBC: "I've seen it on the camera and it doesn't look so much. He has maybe gesticulated with his foot to kick out but obviously Craig (Thomson) is looking straight at it and maybe sees intent of the player to lash out."

