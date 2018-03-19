Football Talk: Scotland reshuffle, Cochrane extension

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Celtic's Jack Hendry has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time. SNS

Two out, one in. Alex McLeish has been forced to reshuffle the pack for the first Scotland squad of his second spell in charge.

Celtic left back Keiran Tierney and Rangers centre-half Russell Martin have withdrawn from the upcoming friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary due to injury.

Jack Hendry, also on Celtic's books, has been drafted in to the senior squad for the first time as a replacement.

Tierney missed the Scottish champions' 0-0 draw with Motherwell after hurting his calf in the Hoops' 3-2 win at Ibrox the week before, while Martin picked up a knock in Rangers' loss to Kilmarnock.

The list of withdrawals for McLeish could lengthen as the week progresses. Hibs' Dylan McGeouch is struggling to be fit after missing his side's draw with St Johnstone due to a groin strain.

Elsewhere, Hearts are keen to tie down Harry Cochrane to a new deal at Tynecastle.

The 16-year-old has earned rave reviews during his debut season. His current contract expires in 2020 but Craig Levein is apparently looking to extend that.

Regulations would prevent the starlet being tied to anything beyond a three-year deal, however, meaning the Jam Tarts will likely aim to add six months.

