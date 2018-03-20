Premiership stars on international duty: club-by-club

An overview of players set to represent their nation while club football takes a break.

Rangers defender Bruno Alves will feature alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal this month. SNS

The Scottish Premiership is to pause for breath as international football takes centre stage over the next ten days.

A number of players won't be putting their feet up during the hiatus, however, as countries gear up for the challenges which lie ahead.

Scotland face a friendly double-header, while Mikael Lustig, Tom Rogic and Bruno Alves are amongst those preparing for Russia.

Here we run the rule over who's away and where with their country.

Aberdeen

Scott McKenna has received his first call up to the Scotland senior squad. SNS

Scott McKenna has been called up to the Scotland senior squad for the first time for the upcoming friendlies with Costa Rica and Hungary after impressing in his first full season with Aberdeen.

He will be joined on international duty by teammates Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean, who will be looking to impress new manager Alex McLeish over the two fixtures having earned their first caps under the previous boss.

Defender Kari Arnason starred for Iceland in their Euro 2016 win over England and will travel again with his national side for their double-header against Mexico and Peru.

Niall McGinn has been selected by Northern Ireland for their friendly with South Korea.

Meanwhile, Scott Wright has been included in Scot Gemmill's Under 21 Scotland squad for their Euro qualifier against Andorra.

Fledgling Aberdeen defender Joe Macpherson, 17, has been fast-tracked in to Peru's Under 20s and will train with World Cup-bound stars ahead of friendlies with Croatia and Iceland.

Celtic

Kris Ajer has received his first call-up to Norway's senior set-up. SNS Group

Kieran Tierney has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming internationals due to injury. The defender's misfortune has opened the door for teammate Jack Hendry, however, who has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time as a replacement.

Hendry will be accompanied by Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest and Callum McGregor on Scotland duty.

Kris Ajer has also received a boost after the defender was drafted in to Norway's senior set-up for the first time. Mikael Lustig has been called up by Sweden for their matches against Chile and Romania, while Dedryck Boyata is in Belgium's squad to face Saudi Arabia.

Scottish football fans haven't seen too much of Cristian Gamboa since he joined Celtic but the defender has retained his international place and is in the squad to play Scotland at Hampden.

Tom Rogic will have one eye on the World Cup when he joins up with Australia as the Socceroos up their preparations for Russia.

Moussa Dembele, however, missed out on a spot in France's senior squad, with the striker forced to settle for a place in the Under 21s for the upcoming Euro qualifiers along with club teammate Olivier Ntcham.

Hoops' youth players Ross Doohan and Calvin Miller are in Scot Gemmill's Scotland Under 21 squad, while Eboue Kouassi will be in action for Ivory Coast Under 23s.

Dundee

Dundee defender Glen Kamara will represent Finland this month. SNS

Dark Blues defender Glen Kamara has been called up to Finland's squad for their friendlies with Macedonia and Malta.

Hamilton

Hamilton's Ryan Fulton (centre) plays in goals for Scotland Under 21s SNS

Accies keeper Ryan Fulton has represented Scotland at every youth level and will likely do so again in Scotland's upcoming Under 21 qualifiers having been called up by Scot Gemmill.

Hearts

Hearts full back Marcus Godinho has earned his first call-up to Canada's senior squad. SNS

Jam Tarts youngster Marcus Godinho has been called up to Canada's senior squad for their friendly with New Zealand having impressed since returning on loan from League Two outfit Berwick Rangers.

Jon McLauglin is in the Scotland squad for the first time after helping Hearts put together a record run of clean sheets.

Defender John Souttar was omitted by Alex McLeish, however, and will instead join up with the Under 21s.

Forward Kyle Lafferty will look to add to his 20 goals for Northern Ireland in their friendly against South Korea, while veteran defender Aaron Hughes is also in Michael O'Neill's squad.

Hibs

Dylan McGeouch has been drafted in to the Scotland squad after starring against Hearts. SNS

Alex McLeish watched Hibs' Edinburgh derby win before deciding to call up Dylan McGeouch for the first time.

McGeouch's midfield partner John McGinn has also been selected for the Costa Rica and Hungary fixtures.

Neil Lennon's number one Omar Marciano has received a late call up to Israel's squad.

Kilmarnock

Killie defender Greg Taylor scored the winner against Brazil at the Toulon tournament. SNS

Killie left back Greg Taylor starred for Scotland youths at the Toulon tournament last year, scoring the winner in the historic win over Brazil.

He will be a part of Scot Gemmill's Under 21 squad for the Andorra Euro qualifier.

Winger Jordan Jones joins up with Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland for the friendly against South Korea.

Motherwell

Chris Cadden will feature in Scotland's Under 21 Euro qualifiers this month. SNS

Midfield duo Allan Campbell and Chris Cadden continue to impress for the Steelmen and will feature for Scotland's Under 21s this month.

Trevor Carson has been called up by Northern Ireland having come to form under the watch of compatriot Stephen Robinson.

Rangers

Rangers forward Jason Cummings is in Scotland's squad to face Costa Rica and Hungary. SNS Group

Veteran defender Bruno Alves will meet up with Cristiano Ronaldo and co for Portugal's upcoming friendlies ahead of the World Cup despite failing to nail down a regular start for Rangers.

Loanees Jamie Murphy and Jason Cummings have been called up by Alex McLeish for Scotland duty, while Greg Docherty will be in Under 21 action.

Declan John has earned a spot in Ryan Giggs' first squad as Wales manager and will travel to the Far East to compete in the China Cup.

Versatile defender Lee Hodson has struggled for first-team football at Ibrox but retains his spot in the Northern Ireland squad.

Ross County

Ross County keeper Aaron McCarey has been called up by Ireland after two goalkeepers pulled out injured. SNS

Uncapped Staggies keeper Aaron McCarey has been drafted in to the Republic of Ireland's squad to face Turkey after Rob Elliot and Kieran Westwood suffered injuries.

St Johnstone

Scottish-born David Wotherspoon (right) has been called up by Canada. SNS

Saints midfielder David Wotherspoon switched allegiances from Scotland to Canada and has now been called up by the Canucks for the first time.

Canada face New Zealand in a friendly later this month.