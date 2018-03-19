Motherwell lodge appeal against Cedric Kipre red card

The French defender was sent off after clashing with Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre (left) argues with Celtic's Scott Brown (right) after the pair clashed. SNS

Motherwell have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to defender Cedric Kipre in the 0-0 draw with Celtic.

The Frenchman was sent off for violent conduct by referee Craig Thomson just before half-time after he was alleged to have kicked out at Hoops skipper Scott Brown.

Steelmen boss Stephen Robinson described the decision as "hard to take" following the stalemate.

He said: "Two people coming together. It was nothing. It certainly wasn't a stamp as was indicated as the reason."

Motherwell have now submitted a player reference on behalf of Kipre, citing a case of wrongful dismissal.

The matter will be fast-tracked as a result and a principal hearing will take place on March 22.