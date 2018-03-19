Dylan McGeouch withdraws from Scotland squad with injury

The Hibs midfielder has been forced to leave the squad after his first call-up.

Blow: McGeouch has been ruled out. SNS Group

Dylan McGeouch has been forced to withdraw from the Scotland squad with an injury that ruled him out of the friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary.

The Hibs midfielder has been struggling with a groin injury and will be unable to take part in Alex McLeish's first matches after returning as national team boss.

McGeouch had played his way into the manager's plans and received his first call-up after impressing in the Edinburgh derby with McLeish watching from the stands. The 25-year old has been an impressive performer in Neil Lennon's Hibs side this season.

Earlier on Monday, Scotland coach James McFadden had revealed that McGeouch had been struggling and said he wouldn't be risked.

"He did a bit with the fitness coach this morning," McFadden said. "He is still feeling his groin a bit so we will see how he goes.

"I know he has had problems before so we will manage him and if he is not 100 per cent, he won't be risked.

"Dylan McGeouch deserves to be here so it is not a case of it being his last chance. There will be other chances for him."