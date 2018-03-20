Football Talk: Clarke tipped for Rangers, Thomson slammed

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Steve Clarke has guided Kilmarnock to a top six finish. SNS

Having performed a minor miracle at Kilmarnock it was only a matter of time until Steve Clarke became a wanted man.

Clarke has revived an ailing Killie side which languished at the foot of the Premiership upon his unveiling in October, first guiding the Ayrshire outfit away from the drop zone before securing a top six finish.

Two victories over Rangers and a victory over Celtic during his tenure to date have turned even more heads.

In face, so good has Clarke's work been ex-Rangers midfielder Alex Rae now insists it would be a dereliction of duty on behalf of the Ibrox board if they weren't to pursue the former Chelsea coach come the summer.

Meanwhile, referees are under fire once again as the fallout from Craig Thomson's controversial Fir Park red card continues.

Former whistle blower Charlie Richmond reckons officials such as Thomson don't care about making bad decisions as they feel untouchable.

Motherwell lodged an appeal against Cedric Kipre's sending off on Monday but are set to take the matter further, with reports stating the Steelmen are chasing answers from SFA ref supremo Craig Fleming regarding Thomson's five Motherwell reds this season.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Scotland left back Andy Robertson has been reflecting on his remarkable rise from working in Marks & Spencers to bombing down the flank at Anfield.

