Scotland unveil new away kit ahead of Nations League

Yellow strip with subtle stripes and navy shorts will be worn by Alex McLeish's Scots.

Scotland were unsuccessful in their bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. SNS

Scotland have unveiled their new away kit ahead of the inaugural Nations League.

After stints wearing white and pink on away days, the Tartan Army will return to a yellow jersey similar to the one worn during the 2012 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The new kit has subtle stripes with navy trim and navy shorts.

Alex McLeish's side take on Costa Rica and Hungary in friendlies this month, before all eyes turn to the Nations League which begins in September.

Scotland have been grouped with Albania and Israel in the new tournament designed to replace international friendlies.