The playmaker has been coveted by Premier League sides as he stars for the Cottagers.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5754723728001-tom-cairney-keen-to-replicate-fulham-form-for-scotland.jpg" />

Fulham skipper Tom Cairney is determined to prove his worth for Scotland by transferring his impressive club form onto the international scene.

The 27-year-old was coveted by Premier League sides in January after becoming the fulcrum of the Cottagers' own charge towards the top flight, with Fulham reportedly snubbing an £18m offer from West Ham.

Yet while he has starred at club level, the playmaker has struggled for action in a Scotland jersey, earning just one cap under previous boss Gordon Strachan in a friendly against Canada.

Speaking after his first training session with new boss Alex McLeish, Cairney said: "I've been playing well the last few seasons for Fulham.

"I'm not at my peak yet but I'm playing good football and hopefully I can carry that on with Scotland.

"I don't know what formation we are going to play but I'll just look to do what I do for my club, get on the ball, make us play and try to nick a goal when I can."

He added: "I am 27 now, I've played a lot of games and I'd like to think I could try and get a place in this team as hard as that is.

"There is a lot of very good midfield players here so we'll just see."