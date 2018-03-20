Tom Cairney keen to replicate Fulham form for Scotland
The playmaker has been coveted by Premier League sides as he stars for the Cottagers.
Fulham skipper Tom Cairney is determined to prove his worth for Scotland by transferring his impressive club form onto the international scene.
The 27-year-old was coveted by Premier League sides in January after becoming the fulcrum of the Cottagers' own charge towards the top flight, with Fulham reportedly snubbing an £18m offer from West Ham.
Yet while he has starred at club level, the playmaker has struggled for action in a Scotland jersey, earning just one cap under previous boss Gordon Strachan in a friendly against Canada.
Speaking after his first training session with new boss Alex McLeish, Cairney said: "I've been playing well the last few seasons for Fulham.
"I'm not at my peak yet but I'm playing good football and hopefully I can carry that on with Scotland.
"I don't know what formation we are going to play but I'll just look to do what I do for my club, get on the ball, make us play and try to nick a goal when I can."
He added: "I am 27 now, I've played a lot of games and I'd like to think I could try and get a place in this team as hard as that is.
"There is a lot of very good midfield players here so we'll just see."