Costa Rica: All you need to know about Scotland's opponents

Alex McLeish's second stint in charge begins with a match against the Central Americans.

Costa Rica will face Scotland in a friendly at Hampden on Friday. SNS

Alex McLeish's second spell in charge of Scotland begins on Friday when Costa Rica visit Hampden.

The Central Americans are preparing for the World Cup in Russia this summer and will up the ante by taking on the Scots for the first time since 1990.

Ahead of the fixture, we offer the lowdown on "Los Ticos".

History

Costa Rica's Juan Cayasso chips the ball over Jim Leighton to score the only goal of the game. SNS

They may be one of Central America's most successful teams yet "Los Ticos" didn't burst onto the world football scene until 18 years ago... at Scotland's expense.

The three-time winners of the CONCACAF cup and eight-time Copa Centroamericano champions made their World Cup bow in 1990, with Scotland their opponents in the Genoa group opener.

Andy Roxburgh's side went in as heavy favourites but were stunned when Juan Cayasso chipped Jim Leighton. The Scots never recovered, leaving Costa Rica to pull off one of the tournament's big upsets.

Buoyed by their great start, Bora Milutonivic would guide his cup debutants through to the first knockout round. There they came unstuck, however, suffering elimination at the hands of Czechoslovakia.

Since then the Central Americans have became regular attendees at the World Cup, competing at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 tournaments and qualifying for this summer's showpiece.

In Brazil four years ago Costa Rica exceeded expectations once again, topping a group which included England before falling at the quarter-final stage.

How are they doing now?

Costa Rica have made it four World Cup appearances on the trot by qualifying for this summer's showpiece.

Los Ticos secured their spot in Russia with a match to spare thanks to a dramatic equaliser from Kendall Watson deep into injury time which denied Honduras a crucial win.

Previously, they derailed the United States' qualifying campaign when Joel Campbell scored twice in a 4-0 thrashing.

The Central Americans have risen to 26 in the latest FIFA rankings as a result of their form since reaching the last eight in Brazil and will head to Russia this summer confident of repeating their feats from four years ago.

Who are their key players?

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas played against Motherwell for Levante in 2012. SNS

Keylor Navas

Navas caught the eye of Real Madrid at the World Cup four years ago as he kept goal behind a frugal Costa Rica defence.

The stopper delivered three clean sheets out of five in Brazil, including one against England.

A couple of months later he penned a six-year-deal with Los Galacticos, and has rarely looked back since.

The 31-year-old edged Iker Casillas out of the Real line-up shortly after his arrival, before going on to set a new club record in the Champions League by keeping eight straight clean sheets.

Costa Rica's undisputed number one, Navas has racked up more than 70 caps already and will prove a formidable barrier for Scotland to overcome.

Bryan Ruiz

Costa Rica captain Ruiz played a key role in Los Ticos run to the quarter-finals in Brazil, with the Central Americans building their attacks around the playmaker's creative qualities.

Capable of playing as a second striker, the former Fulham attacker scored three goals in a successful qualifying campaign for Russia.

Now plying his trade in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon, Scotland will have to keep a keen eye on the 32-year-old's runs from deep and ability from dead balls.

Cristian Gamboa has struggled for regular starts at Celtic but stars for his country. SNS

Cristian Gamboa

Gamboa may have struggled for starts with Celtic but he continues to earn caps for his country with regularity.

The pacy right-back has appeared 62 times for Costa Rica and starred in their qualification campaign, earning a spot in the CONCACAF Best XI for his energetic displays.

Who's in charge?

Oscar Ramirez enjoyed two spells as Los Ticos' assistant, first in 2006 and then in 2015, before stepping up the main role in 2015 when ex-Man City striker Paulo Wanchope left.

A midfielder in his day, Ramirez was part of the Italy 1990 side which defeated Scotland.

The 53-year-old's previous coaching experience is exclusively in his homeland, having worked with four clubs in Costa Rica.