Smith: I was tempted but Scotland job wasn't for me

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The former Rangers manager said he had been out of the game for too long to return.

Walter Smith was tempted by the prospect of returning as Scotland manager to succeed Gordon Strachan, but felt he had been out of the game for too long.

After the move to tempt Michael O'Neill from his position at Northern Ireland fell through, the Scottish FA contacted Smith over the vacancy.

Speaking at an event to promote this weekend's Rangers Legends game, he said that though the job was "perfect" in many ways, he decided it wasn't right for him.

"I never got to the stage where, despite what you might have read, the SFA offered me the job," Smith, 70, said. "They only asked if I would be prepared to come out of retirement and that's effectively where I was.

"There's always a little bit of a pull to come back again but I've been out for too long a period. I was happy enough trying to get my golf handicap down, which I'm failing to do.

"The national team job, for someone of my age, is more or less a perfect one in the sense of the timing. Going back in full-time, I don't think would have been the right thing.

"With the circumstance that the national team offers, there was a little bit of a pull but in the end I decided it wasn't for me."

Smith said McLeish is the right choice for Scotland.
Smith said McLeish is the right choice for Scotland.

Smith also played down any suggestions that delays in the Scottish FA following up interest played a part in his decision.

"No, I'm afraid it was me that was moving rather slowly," he said. "I'm maybe not as quick as I used to be.

"It was nothing to do with that. It was my own circumstances more than anything else that mattered on that one."

The Scottish FA moved on to appoint Alex McLeish to his second spell in the job and the decision was one that Smith said was the right one, and could have been made earlier.

"Alex McLeish is a tried and tested manager and maybe, if anything, is one that they should have gone for in the first place," he said. "His record as the Scotland team manager was good so I didn't see any reason why they shouldn't have attempted to get him in the first place.

