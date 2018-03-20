  • STV
  • MySTV

Smith: Rangers should make managerial decision soon

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The former Ibrox boss says a call on the permanent manager would bring stability.

Walter Smith believes Rangers need to make a decision on their managerial position soon to give the club the stability it needs for success.

Following a second caretaker spell after the sacking of Pedro Caixinha, the job was given to Graeme Murty until the end of the season.

Doubts have been expressed about Murty's chances of landing the job on a long-term basis and Smith, speaking at an event to promote this weekend's Rangers Legends match, believes it would be better if the club made the call sooner, rather than later.

"I think it is an important factor for everyone at the club, Graeme Murty included," Smith said. "The lad's been sitting in the job now for quite a while and you've got that in your mind that one week he can be the manager of Rangers and then everybody is saying he's not the man for the job.

"So it's not an easy circumstance for him either."

And if a change were to be made, Smith believes the long-term aspirations of the club must be paramount.

"I just think the sooner that aspect of it is settled then you can start again and this time maybe bring in a manager who will give the stability that's required and then build the platform for a level of success."

Walter Smith 2018
SNS Group

Smith, who won 21 trophies across his two spells as Rangers manager, said that sorting out the managerial situation would be a key step in realising the club's ambitions.

"[The club] has at some stage or another, got to find a level of investment that'll help," he said. "There's no doubt that one of the major things that'll help is obviously the managerial situation settling down.

"The next thing is a rise in the level of player that comes into the club, and I think that is required. I do think that change is needed within the team and I think if that can happen then they get back to a circumstance where first of all they challenge Celtic and then, hopefully, can go on from there and get back into a winning position on a more regular basis.

"Graeme's brought in a more British-based group and that'll give them a more solid foundation but I still don't have any doubt that a higher level is still required for the club to get back into that quite elusive winning position."

Assessing the team's recent form, Smith praised Murty's work but said that performances still lacked consistency and said that the side's home record was down to not getting the balance between attack and defence right.

"Graeme has come in and the team has settled down a little bit though they've still had inconsistencies, especially at home," he said.

"Overall, they're on course to finish second which, realistically at the start of the season you would have looked at them doing.

"Choice of management is down to directors. Football managers only have to go and win games.

"That's what Graeme is trying. He's had really good performances from the team but the problem has been a lack of consistency.

"For Graeme, all he can do is try his best and see what happens at the end of the year. He's never been promised the job. He's come in and he has settled the team down, to his credit, but like everything else it'll be determined at the end of the season by results."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1410728-smith-i-was-tempted-but-scotland-job-wasn-t-for-me/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.