Football Talk: McBurnie's Rangers dream, Clarke warning
Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.
A January move to Ibrox may not have come to fruition but Oli McBurnie hasn't given up hope of signing for Rangers one day.
The Swansea forward was linked with a loan stint at the Light Blues on deadline day. In the end, McBurnie moved to Barnsley.
Instead of sulking, the 21-year-old hit the goal trail. A run of six goals in nine games for the Championship outfit has led to his first Scotland senior call-up.
While his short-term ambitions may lie in earning a first cap against Costa Rica, McBurnie insists that longer-term joining Rangers remains his goal given his affiliation to the club.
Elsewhere, Kilmarnock powerbroker Billy Bowie has warned any potential suitors to forget about trying to entice in-demand boss Steve Clarke away from Rugby Park.