Football Talk: McBurnie's Rangers dream, Clarke warning

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Oliver McBurnie is in line to earn his first Scotland cap against Costa Rica. SNS

A January move to Ibrox may not have come to fruition but Oli McBurnie hasn't given up hope of signing for Rangers one day.

The Swansea forward was linked with a loan stint at the Light Blues on deadline day. In the end, McBurnie moved to Barnsley.

Instead of sulking, the 21-year-old hit the goal trail. A run of six goals in nine games for the Championship outfit has led to his first Scotland senior call-up.

While his short-term ambitions may lie in earning a first cap against Costa Rica, McBurnie insists that longer-term joining Rangers remains his goal given his affiliation to the club.

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock powerbroker Billy Bowie has warned any potential suitors to forget about trying to entice in-demand boss Steve Clarke away from Rugby Park.

