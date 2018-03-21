Kim Little returns for key Scotland World Cup qualifiers

The Arsenal midfielder has returned from a knee injury to be selected by Shelley Kerr.

Kim Little missed Scotland's Euro 2017 campaign due to a serious knee injury. SNS

Arsenal midfielder Kim Little has been included in Scotland Women's squad for next month's crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Little missed Euro 2017 after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in May.

But the 27-year-old returned to action with her club recently, picking up the player of the match as the Gunners defeated Man City 1-0 to win the Continental Cup.

Little, who has been capped 117 times, has now been included in Shelley Kerr's national squad for the qualifiers against Switzerland and Poland.

Scotland have kicked off their qualifying campaign with back-to-back wins over Belarus and Albania.

Rachel Corsie and Christie Murray, who completed moves to Utah Royals and Glasgow City respectively this week, have also been included.