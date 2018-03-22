Lee McCulloch: Cool-headed McLeish can fire up Scotland

The former Scotland international lauded the new manager's coaching credentials.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5755566177001-mcculloch-backs-mcleish-end-scotland-s-tournament-wait.jpg" />

Former Scotland international Lee McCulloch believes Alex McLeish can harness a team spirit within the national set-up that can help end the Tartan Army's prolonged major tournament absence.

McCulloch played a key role on the field during McLeish's first stint in the Scotland hotseat.

The versatile performer played in both wins over France and scored the opener against Ukraine in a 3-1 win during the Euro 2008 qualifying campaign.

Asked what McLeish brought to Scotland during that period, McCulloch said: "There was a real togetherness in the squad.

"Alex seemed to just take it in his stride at that time, he was a calming influence on the whole dressing room.

"I think he'll bring excitement and, certainly, team spirit to the squad.

"He's got four games to work out his best formation and best team before the real football comes out, so to speak."

Scotland face Costa Rica and Hungary in friendlies this week, before all eyes turn to the Nations League.

The Tartan Army have been absent from major tournaments since the 1998 World Cup in France.

McCulloch, though, is optimistic about his former manager's chances of ending their wait.

Speaking at a William Hill media event, he added: "There has been a bit of youth and some quality players brought into the squad, so, why not?

"We have got some fantastic players playing for our country.

"Gordon Strachan did a great job before so it's basically up to Alex to kick us on that little bit more."