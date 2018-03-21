  • STV
McCulloch backs Killie successor Clarke for manager award

Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae

Former Rangers player also believes Graeme Murty should get permanent job at Ibrox.

Former Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch has lauded the work of Steve Clarke at Rugby Park, insisting his successor is a shoo-in for Premiership manager of the year.

With Killie languishing at the foot of the table, McCulloch left his role as manager just eight games into the season.

His replacement Clarke has revitalised the Ayrshire outfit, with Kilmarnock securing a top-six finish at the weekend by beating Rangers at Ibrox.

McCulloch reckons while he deserves plaudits of his own for bringing talents such as Eammon Brophy and Stephen O'Donnell to Rugby Park, Clarke's feats ensure he is the Premiership's stand-out boss this campaign.

He said: "I am delighted for them, it's good to see the team gelling together under a fantastic manager. I'll still take a little credit for the players I brought in.

"The recruitment was pretty good, players like Eammon Brophy and Stephen O'Donnell are playing with confidence now.

"Steve Clarke, for me, has got to be manager of the year."

Another of McCulloch's former clubs Rangers are gearing up for a Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Old Firm rivals Celtic next month.

Back-to-back defeats have led to doubts as to whether Graeme Murty will be handed a longer-term contract as Ibrox boss beyond the summer.

McCulloch, however, insists Murty has put himself in a great position to remain in the hot seat.

Speaking at a media event for cup sponsor William Hill, he added: "The semi-final is a really important game for the club but for Graeme personally it shouldn't really come down to one game.

"He has set himself up to be in a good position to be manager next year, if you look at the turnaround since the first day he came in.

"There's positivity in the stands, the team has looked exciting and the signs have been good.

"For me, it shouldn't come down to one game, you have to look at the bigger picture.

"Albeit, the last two results haven't been the best, but there is still time to cement second and win the cup."

