Paul McGowan signs new one-year contract with Dundee

St Johnstone had made an approach to speak with the 30-year old midfielder.

Committed: McGowan has agreed a new deal. SNS Group

Paul McGowan has committed his future to Dundee, signing a one-year contract extension to the club.

The midfielder's existing deal was due to expire at the end of the season and he was free to speak to other clubs.

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright revealed earlier this week that he had made an official request to begin talks with the 30-year old over a move to McDiarmid Park.

The midfielder joined Dundee from St Mirren in 2014 and is close to making 150 appearances for the club. He's scored one league goal for the relegation-threatened side this season.