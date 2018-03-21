MSP wants Love sacked or suspended after racism ban

Anas Sarwar doesn't think enough action was taken against the Clyde player.

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar believes Clyde's Ally Love should have been suspended by the club or even sacked after being found guilty of racially abusing an opponent.

Love was banned for five games by the Scottish FA after a disciplinary tribunal found that he had directed a stream of racist abuse towards Annan's Rabin Omar during a league match in January.

Clyde later said that disciplinary action had been taken against the player and, in a statement on their website, said: "This incident has highlighted the importance of ensuring that the club provides adequate training and support in the areas of managing conflict and equality and diversity, for all employees."

Sarwar, who has recently launched a campaign against "every-day Islamophobia", criticised the punishment and said that further action should have been taken.

"During the game he called him a P B, you can probably guess what I am referring to," he said.

"I am sick to death of hearing diversity training being used as some kind of excuse or some kind of punishment. Diversity training should be mainstream for every single one of us.

"Ally Love should be suspended by his club, if not expelled altogether."

The MSP also levelled criticism at the Scottish FA, saying their sanction was too lenient.

"Managers get suspended for five games when they argue with the referee and are sent to the stand," he said.

"This is a much more severe incident than just being suspended for five games."