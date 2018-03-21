  • STV
Dundee United complete signing of Bilel Mohsni

Andy Coyle

The former Rangers defender has signed a short-term deal at Tannadice.

Signing: Mohsni (left) has joined United.
Signing: Mohsni (left) has joined United. SNS Group

Dundee United have completed the signing of former Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni on a deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year old is a free agent and has been training with the club in recent weeks while awaiting international clearance.

Mohsni will now help United in their play-off push and could play a key role in a busy fixture schedule for the Championship side.

The move marks a return to Scotland for Mohsni after he spent two years with Rangers.

The stopper was send off four times in just over 40 games for the club. He left the club in the summer of 2015 after picking up a seven-match ban for kicking and punching Motherwell's Lee Erwin at the end of his team's play-off defeat to the Fir Park side.

Mohsni served his ban in France after joining Angers and he then had spells with Paris FC and Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel.


