Football Talk: Boyata contract snub, Edouard bid talk

Their players may be scattered across the world on international duty but that hasn't stopped Celtic stars from being the focus of today's news.

Defender Dedryck Boyata has less than 18 months left on his contract and it's being reported that the Belgian international has refused to commit to staying at the club, though talks have been held with his representatives.

Boyata isn't the only player the club are interested in tying down to a new deal and Ryan Christie may have won admirers in his time on loan at Aberdeen but he is in manager Brendan Rodgers' thoughts and a contract extension is said to be on the table.

Rodgers also has a big decision to make on striker Odsonne Edouard's future with a set price included in his loan agreement from PSG. The Celtic boss says the club would have no problems meeting the fee but are still to make a final call on the promising forward.

On the international front, there's just a day to wait to find out who starts in Alex McLeish's first game back as Scotland boss and one big question is over the next Scotland captain. Hibs midfielder John McGinn has revealed he dreams about taking the armband, even if it is just for ten minutes.

And McGinn's Scotland team-mate Callum Paterson has talked about his fight back from injury and why he might not be suited to a number 10 role in McLeish's side.

