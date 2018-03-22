Motherwell's Cedric Kipre wins appeal against red card

The defender was sent off by referee Craig Thompson in his side's 0-0 draw with Celtic.

Cleared: Kipre won his appeal. SNS Group

Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre has been successful in his bid to have a red card for violent conduct overturned.

The centre-back was dismissed by referee Craig Thompson after a clash with Celtic captain Scott Brown during the sides' 0-0 draw at Fir Park on Sunday.

Motherwell instantly gave notice that they would appeal the decision and the case was heard by a Scottish FA disciplinary panel on Thursday.

The independent panel ruled that Thompson had made the wrong decision and have overturned the red card, reducing it to a yellow, meaning Kipre is free to face Rangers in Motherwell's first game after the international break.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson told the club's website: "We are pleased that the panel ruled in Cedric's favour.

"It is a sensible outcome, something that all parties agree with.

"Cedric is now available for our upcoming games, which are hugely important as we try and reach the top six. We can now draw a line under things and move on."