Charlie Mulgrew to captain Scotland against Costa Rica

The Blackburn Rovers defender has been handed the armband by Alex McLeish.

Captain: Mulgrew will lead the side.

Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew will captain Scotland for the friendly match against Costa Rica on Friday, manager Alex McLeish has confirmed.

McLeish is preparing for the first match of his second stint in charge of the national team and has called up a raft of uncapped players but has turned to one of the veterans in his squad to lead out the team at Hampden.

Though he said that the decision had been taken for this match only, mcleish said that he didn't have to look far for someone to be trusted with the role.

"Charlie is the natural choice, I feel," he said. "It's for this game and we'll see what happens in the next game.

"He's been doing that all his career and certainly this year with Blackburn. He's excelled and he really looks a class act in that particular league.

"We know that he's played at the top level and that the Scotland international is routine for Charlie.

"We want him to help the young kids round about him and the younger guys coming into the team for the first time. We've got potentially ten new caps but Charlie's a good leader and I think he deserves to be captain."

Mulgrew will be picking up his 32nd cap on Friday evening and said that it would be one that will live long in the memory.

"I'm delighted and very honoured," he said. "I grew up watching Scotland so to captain the side is great.

"I didn't [know I would be chosen], I just got on with what I was doing and was delighted to be in the squad in the first place.

"You just train every day like it's your last so to be captain is a real honour."

