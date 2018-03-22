  • STV
  • MySTV

McLeish: Scotland need 'bravado' to take on Europe's best

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The national boss is looking to breed a winning mentality ahead of the Nations League.

Alex McLeish is preparing for his first match back in charge of Scotland.
Alex McLeish is preparing for his first match back in charge of Scotland. SNS

Scotland boss Alex McLeish is determined to restore a sense of "bravado" that sees the national side fear no opposition.

McLeish's second stint in charge of his country gets under way with a friendly double-header.

Costa Rica visit Hampden on Friday, before the Scots head to Hungary on Tuesday.

McLeish's first spell in the dugout saw Scotland beat France in their own backyard.

The former Birmingham and Aston Villa manager insists his new charges must have the belief they can compete with Europe's best should nights such as that in Paris be replicated.

He said: "We want to qualify for the Euros, that is our number one goal and we'll never have that out of our minds.

"We want to get a bit of bravado back in to people's mentality and believe that they can compete against the best teams in Europe, if not the world."

McLeish has called up six players for the first time for the upcoming friendlies.

While he insists the level of performance across the 180 minutes is important, his focus is on breeding a winning mentality ahead of the Nations League.

He added: "Performance is important but we must find a way to be consistent winners in games.

"We've had good performances over the last season or so, an undefeated run, but we must find a way to win consistently as this is what will get us to finals.

'Yes, we must be organised and can't be easy meat in terms of penetration from the opposition but we do want the guys to show just how good they are as footballers.'
Alex McLeish

"By and large, this is a test for the guys. When you take a team together for the first time they don't have that rhythm you'd normally have but I've seen a great enthusiasm.

"I want to see them take that enthusiasm into the game by expressing themselves.

"Yes, we must be organised and can't be easy meat in terms of penetration from the opposition but we do want the guys to show just how good they are as footballers."

Working alongside his new coaching team of Peter Grant, James McFadden and Stevie Woods, McLeish has taken the opportunity this week to assess the talent at his disposal.

Asked what style of play he will look to adopt long-term, McLeish said: "Let's be honest, we're not trying to create a team that thinks it can play like Barcelona.

"Yes, we want to play good football, we've got good footballers there but we have to remember our own strengths.

"When you look at the squad, it's good in terms of the presence and stature of a lot of players.

"We have skilful players, quick players, good energy and we're trying to help them in terms of total preparation for the game.

"It's not rocket science, I worked with a man (Sir Alex Ferguson) for eight years and it was about being dynamic, having a high tempo and I've tried to have that style in all my teams."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.