McLeish: Scotland need 'bravado' to take on Europe's best

The national boss is looking to breed a winning mentality ahead of the Nations League.

Alex McLeish is preparing for his first match back in charge of Scotland. SNS

Scotland boss Alex McLeish is determined to restore a sense of "bravado" that sees the national side fear no opposition.

McLeish's second stint in charge of his country gets under way with a friendly double-header.

Costa Rica visit Hampden on Friday, before the Scots head to Hungary on Tuesday.

McLeish's first spell in the dugout saw Scotland beat France in their own backyard.

The former Birmingham and Aston Villa manager insists his new charges must have the belief they can compete with Europe's best should nights such as that in Paris be replicated.

He said: "We want to qualify for the Euros, that is our number one goal and we'll never have that out of our minds.

"We want to get a bit of bravado back in to people's mentality and believe that they can compete against the best teams in Europe, if not the world."

McLeish has called up six players for the first time for the upcoming friendlies.

While he insists the level of performance across the 180 minutes is important, his focus is on breeding a winning mentality ahead of the Nations League.

He added: "Performance is important but we must find a way to be consistent winners in games.

"We've had good performances over the last season or so, an undefeated run, but we must find a way to win consistently as this is what will get us to finals.

'Yes, we must be organised and can't be easy meat in terms of penetration from the opposition but we do want the guys to show just how good they are as footballers.' Alex McLeish

"By and large, this is a test for the guys. When you take a team together for the first time they don't have that rhythm you'd normally have but I've seen a great enthusiasm.

"I want to see them take that enthusiasm into the game by expressing themselves.

"Yes, we must be organised and can't be easy meat in terms of penetration from the opposition but we do want the guys to show just how good they are as footballers."

Working alongside his new coaching team of Peter Grant, James McFadden and Stevie Woods, McLeish has taken the opportunity this week to assess the talent at his disposal.

Asked what style of play he will look to adopt long-term, McLeish said: "Let's be honest, we're not trying to create a team that thinks it can play like Barcelona.

"Yes, we want to play good football, we've got good footballers there but we have to remember our own strengths.

"When you look at the squad, it's good in terms of the presence and stature of a lot of players.

"We have skilful players, quick players, good energy and we're trying to help them in terms of total preparation for the game.

"It's not rocket science, I worked with a man (Sir Alex Ferguson) for eight years and it was about being dynamic, having a high tempo and I've tried to have that style in all my teams."