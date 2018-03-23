Football Talk: Rangers eye Moult, Rogic deal talks

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Target: Rangers are keen on Moult SNS Group

There's still plenty to play for this season but it's never too early to look ahead to the summer and the transfer business to come.

Rangers have been linked with Louis Moult since his time at Motherwell and with Jason Cummings set to return to Nottingham Forest at the end of his loan spell and Eduoardo Herrera's future in doubt, it seems the club could be on the search for a striker.

Having fallen out of the picture at Preston, Moult could consider his position at the end of the season and Rangers are said to be monitoring the situation with a mind to moving for the proven goalscorer.

Over at Celtic, a day after it was reported that Dedryck Boyata has yet to commit to a new deal, there's news that Tom Rogic is also still in talks over his contract situation. The Australian has less than 18 months left on his existing contract and if he rejects an extension then Brendan Rodgers may have a decision to make on the attacker in the summer.

The international break is when club managers sit crossing their fingers that their stars don't get injured while away with their countries and there's worry for Aberdeen and Hearts. Niall McGinn and Kyle Lafferty have both been forced to pull out of the Northern Ireland squad with the Dons winger suffering a groin injury and the Hearts striker having a thigh problem.

And over at Tannadice, a club legend has returned with Paul Sturrock joining Csaba Laszlo's coaching team as they face a busy and challenging final run-in.

