Ramirez: I'll play my World Cup side against Scotland

The Costa Rica coach won't experiment until late in the friendly at Hampden.

Preparation: Ramirez is readying his side for Russia. SNS Group

Costa Rica manager Oscar Ramirez has said that he'll play a full-strength side against Scotland in their friendly at Hampden.

The Central American side have travelled to Scotland as part of their preparations for the World Cup in Russia this summer and Ramirez has a group of players keen to show that they deserve a place in the squad for the finals.

That could mean the manager takes the opportunity to get a closer look at some fringe players but he says he will start with the team he thinks can make an impact against Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia in June.

"We have most of the team who played in the qualifiers," he said.

"The idea is to play a team very similar to the side we'll pick in the World Cup, with some adjustments and decisions.

"Later in the game you'll see some different substitutes. But the starting XI you will see is probably going to be the same team as we'll see in the World Cup.

"For this game, we're looking at gaining rhythm and the level we need for the World Cup. Playing Scotland will help us with that.

"We also want to look at new players for the World Cup. That's what we're looking for from the game tomorrow."

Ramirez will come up against a Scotland manager he faced when the sides played in their only previous meeting. Costa Rica shocked the Scots with a 1-0 win at World Cup 1990 but Ramirez he didn't remember Scotland boss Alex McLeish in the opposition line-up.

"It's the second time this happened," he said. "My first game as national team coach was against Brazil, managed by Dunga - who I played against at Italia 90.

"I didn't remember Alex playing on the field that day, so I went back and watched the video.

"I remember a lot of the play on my side in an intense game. It's nice for me to see former players from this game.

"It was a very important game in the history of Costa Rican football of course, being the first match we had at the World Cup.

"We did a very good job preparing the team for Italia 90.

"A nation who had never been to a World Cup before, winning that game was a surprise. And it was an important kick-off point for our nation.

"Since 1990 there has been a big development of Costa Rican football and, of course, our more recent reference is what we did in Brazil in 2014 (when they reached quarter-finals before losing on penalties to Holland).

"Of course there is some expectation that we win this game. But we have to compromise with that and show some things we will do in the World Cup."