Scotland team news: Four players handed debuts by McLeish

Alex McLeish has named an experimental line-up for Scotland's friendly with Costa Rica.

Scott McTominay will make his Scotland debut against Costa Rica. SNS

New Scotland boss Alex McLeish has handed four players their Scotland debuts against Costa Rica.

Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay, Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna, Barnsley forward Oli McBurnie and Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald will make their first appearances at senior level against Los Ticos.

McTominay, who has chosen to play his international football north of the border despite overtures from England, will pull on the national jersey for the first time after impressing since breaking through to Jose Mourinho's Red Devils first team.

He will be accompanied by 29-year-old McDonald, whose partnership with Tom Cairney at club level has helped Fulham become Championship promotion contenders.

Towering stopper McKenna makes his senior bow against Costa Rica having established himself as a key figure for Derek McInnes' Dons this campaign.

McBurnie has hit the goal trail since joining Barnsley on loan from Swansea and has been rewarded with a first start for his country at senior level.

Skipper Charlie Mulgrew and Norwich defender Grant Hanley form a three-man defence with McKenna, with Cardiff's Callum Paterson and Liverpool's Andy Robertson playing as wing-backs.

Fulham skipper Cairney and Newcastle playmaker Matt Ritchie will be tasked with supporting McBurnie in attack.

Costa Rica have named a strong side as they prepare for the World Cup this summer.