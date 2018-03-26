International round-up: How Premiership players got on

  • STV
A look at how Scottish Premiership stars fared for their countries this weekend.

Declan John (left), Trevor Carson (centre) and Moussa Dembele (right) impressed on international duty.
Declan John (left), Trevor Carson (centre) and Moussa Dembele (right) impressed on international duty. SNS

A host of Premiership stars were in action this weekend for their countries as international football took centre stage.

The Scottish players tasted defeat against Costa Rica, but elsewhere the likes of Moussa Dembele, Declan John and Trevor Carson enjoyed moments to remember.

We've run the rule over some of the key talking points from the weekend's action:

Dembele scores stunning free-kick

Dembele was touted for a call-up to the France senior squad but eventually missed out, with the Hoops striker instead selected for Les Blues' Under 21s.

However, the 21-year-old refused to let any disappointment linger and scored an impressive free-kick in France's 3-0 win over Kazakhstan.

Demebele's club teammate Oliver Ntcham came off the bench as the French strolled to victory.

Ajer's impressive Norway bow

Ajer impressed on his senior debut for Norway as the Scandinavians defeated Tom Rogic's Australia 4-1.

The 19-year-old was singled out for praise by opposition boss Bert van Marwijk, who revealed he had to make plans at the interval to thwart the defender's charges forward.

He said: "Norway's Ajer was a big danger for us. Every time he carried the ball forward into midfield caused us trouble.

"I had to tell my players at half time to take care of him and they stopped him doing that so much in the second half."

Rogic came off the bench for the Socceroos as van Marwijk's first game in charge ended in a heavy defeat.

Bruno Alves stakes his World Cup claim

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgtFandgaWJ/?hl=en&taken-by=brunoralves2oficiall | instagram

Alves earned his 95th cap for his country as Portugal defeated Egypt 2-1 on Friday.

The 36-year-old played the full 90 minutes, picking up a yellow card in the process.

Cristiano Ronaldo proved the match-winner, scoring a late double to seal victory for the European champions.

Alves is expected to take his place at the back against Holland on Monday night as he battles with Ronaldo, Jose Fonte and Pepe for a seat on the plane to Russia.

Trevor Carson fulfils a lifelong dream

Trevor Carson made his Northern Ireland debut in a 2-1 friendly win over South Korea.

The Motherwell goalkeeper made several good saves, palming away Spurs forward Son's well-hit drive from a narrow angle in the first half and thwarting Park in the second.

Carson, 30, described his first cap as "a bit of a blur".

Jordan Jones also made his first start for Michael O'Neill's side in the win over South Korea.

The Kilmarnock winger produced flashes of brilliance during 82 minutes on the park before being substituted, with replacement Paul Smyth bagging the winner four minutes later.

Hearts defender Aaron Hughes turned out for the 110th time in a Northern Ireland jersey but was forced off after suffering a head knock on 18 minutes.

John impresses as Giggs era starts with a bang

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgoeYtel4S3/?hl=en&taken-by=decjohn | instagram

Declan John produced an energetic display as he returned to the Wales team after four years out of the picture.

The Rangers full-back played higher up the pitch for his country and but looked comfortable in an advanced role, impressing throughout as the Welsh beat China 6-0.

Gareth Bale was the star of the show, however, as the Real Madrid attacker bagged a hat-trick.

John's Wales face Uruguay in the China Cup final on Monday.

Lustig hits the right notes but Sweden lose

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig lined up against Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez on Friday.

Sanchez' Chile eventually overcame Sweden 2-1 with a last-minute winner after Lustig had been substituted.

The full-back pressed his claims for a World Cup spot with a steady showing.

Mixed bag for Scotland

Lewis Morgan struck a last-gasp equaliser against Andorra to spare Scotland Under 21's blushes.
Lewis Morgan struck a last-gasp equaliser against Andorra to spare Scotland Under 21's blushes. SNS

The Scottish band of Premiership stars in action for their country suffered defeat to Costa Rica on Friday.

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna and Rangers winger Jamie Murphy were amongst five players to make their debuts in Alex McLeish's first match back in charge.

Elsewhere, Scotland's Under 21s trudged to a dismal draw in Andorra. St Mirren forward Lewis Morgan, on loan from Celtic, spared the Scots blushes with a last-gasp equaliser.

The Under 19s have every reason to be positive, though. Celtic prospect Jack Aitchison struck a double as the young Scots beat a talented Netherlands side 2-0.

