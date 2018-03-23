Rangers agree to terminate Niko Kranjcar's contract 

The Light Blues have come to an agreement with the Croatian to end his Ibrox stay early.

Niko Kranjcar's time at Rangers has come to an end. SNS

Rangers have terminated Niko Kranjcar's contract by mutual agreement.

The Croatian playmaker was signed by Mark Warburton in 2016 from New York Cosmos but suffered a serious knee injury within months of his arrival in Ibrox.

Kranjcar, who previously played for Spurs and Portsmouth, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against Inverness during his first season at the Light Blues, with the 33-year-old hampered by ongoing fitness issues since.

He made 26 appearances for Rangers, scoring three goals.

Kranjcar said: "Myself and Rangers Football Club have come to a mutual agreement to terminate our common contract.

"It's been an honour to have been part of such a big club and to have played for such great fans, it will always remain an honour for me.

"I wish the club success in its future while I now consider the options I have on the table."