Scotland lose to Costa Rica on McLeish's comeback

The new-look Scots were defeated 1-0 at Hampden by the World Cup prospects.

Marco Urena celebrates after the scoring the opener for Costa Rica at Hampden. SNS

Alex McLeish suffered a 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica on his return to the Scotland dugout.

The Scots, naming four debutants in their starting eleven, were punished for a sluggish start when Marco Urena struck on 14 minutes.

McLeish's men improved as the match progressed and threatened an equaliser in the second half.

But they were unable to find a route to goal on the night.

After a cagey opening, the visitors were first to threaten when they worked the ball cleverly down the left but they were eventually thwarted by Cardiff's Callum Paterson.

Scotland didn't heed that warning. The home side's back five were again exposed down their right and, this time, they were punished. Bryan Oviedo hit the byline before cutting back for Los Angeles FC forward Urena, who coolly slotted past Allan McGregor.

The new-look Scots began to find their feet as the half progressed, threatening an equaliser from set pieces courtesy of McKenna and Paterson's physical presence.

McBurnie, impressing on his senior bow, then had a shot at goal from range but Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas was up to the test.

Costa Rica almost doubled their lead just after the break. Los Ticos skipper Bryan Ruiz ghosted in down the right before hitting the bar with a driven effort from a tight angle.

Celtic duo Callum McGregor and Stuart Armstrong were introduced on the hour mark and sparked the hosts into life. McGregor teed up Matt Ritchie, but the Newcastle winger was denied by Navas.

The match fizzled out from that point on, with Costa Rica batting away sporadic Scottish attacks to secure victory.