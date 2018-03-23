The Scotland boss saw his side lose 1-0 at Hampden in his first game back in charge.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5757377745001-mcleish-common-sense-should-prevail-after-costa-rica-loss.jpg" />

Scotland boss Alex McLeish implored for common sense to prevail after his new-look side lost 1-0 to Costa Rica.

The Scots suffered defeat at Hampden after Marco Urena struck the only goal of the game for the Central American World Cup prospects.

McLeish had named four debutants in his starting line-up, with the Scots looking disjointed during the first half as a consequence.

The former Aston Villa and Birmingham manager agreed that his side lacked urgency in the opening period but felt it was understandable given the squad's lack of matches together.

He said: "I would expect common sense to prevail, I was a bit disappointed about the first half but pleased by the second.

"There were a lot of changes, five new caps, not a lot of rhythm and some of the guys missed a couple of days training.

"Although we are five days together we need a lot longer to get a feel for each other like Costa Rica have."

Scotland threatened an equaliser in the second half but were unable to beat Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

After seeing chances spurned, McLeish wants the Scots to develop a greater cutting edge going forward.

Asked where his side can improve, he added: "Finishing, for a start. We had chances but weren't as clinical as the Costa Rica forward was.

"We have to engage forwards when they come into the box and stay with them.

"We're Scottish and we have to show certain traits in our game that the opposition have difficulty with."