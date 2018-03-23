McKenna eyes regular Scotland caps after 'thrilling' debut
The Aberdeen defender says he was nervous during his senior bow against Costa Rica.
Scotland debutant Scott McKenna says he wants to stake his claim to become a mainstay at centre-half for his country after a 'thrilling' debut.
The Aberdeen defender made his first start at senior level for his country as Scotland lost 1-0 to Costa Rica at Hampden.
McKenna has enjoyed a remarkable rise this season to first earn a starting spot for his club and now his country.
The 21-year-old says he was taken aback to see his name on the Scotland team-sheet.
"It was a huge surprise. Just to be in the squad was a surprise in itself, I was obviously delighted.
"It's massive, I've only played about 20 games for Aberdeen and there's boys who have done it a lot more consistently.
"For him to give me a chance... I was thrilled. I just wanted to show what I could do.
He added: "I was nervous at the start, but with the experience of Charlie (Mulgrew) and Andy Robertson playing at a very high level I was able to slot in comfortable enough."
Having tasted senior international football for the first time, McKenna is intent on nailing down a spot in Alex McLeish's side to ensure caps become a regular occurence.
He said: "There are a lot of good young centre halves so it is up to me to perform as I know there are plenty of boys dying to take my position.
"If you had told me at the start of the season I'd be capped for Scotland I wouldn't have believed you.
"I wasn't playing for Aberdeen, wasn't even playing for the 21s. It's all seemed to happen so quickly."