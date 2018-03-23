McKenna eyes regular Scotland caps after 'thrilling' debut

The Aberdeen defender says he was nervous during his senior bow against Costa Rica.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5757384063001-news-2018-03-23-v23mckedmb-23-50-10.jpg" />

Scotland debutant Scott McKenna says he wants to stake his claim to become a mainstay at centre-half for his country after a 'thrilling' debut.

The Aberdeen defender made his first start at senior level for his country as Scotland lost 1-0 to Costa Rica at Hampden.

McKenna has enjoyed a remarkable rise this season to first earn a starting spot for his club and now his country.

The 21-year-old says he was taken aback to see his name on the Scotland team-sheet.

"It was a huge surprise. Just to be in the squad was a surprise in itself, I was obviously delighted.

"It's massive, I've only played about 20 games for Aberdeen and there's boys who have done it a lot more consistently.

"For him to give me a chance... I was thrilled. I just wanted to show what I could do.

He added: "I was nervous at the start, but with the experience of Charlie (Mulgrew) and Andy Robertson playing at a very high level I was able to slot in comfortable enough."

Having tasted senior international football for the first time, McKenna is intent on nailing down a spot in Alex McLeish's side to ensure caps become a regular occurence.

He said: "There are a lot of good young centre halves so it is up to me to perform as I know there are plenty of boys dying to take my position.

"If you had told me at the start of the season I'd be capped for Scotland I wouldn't have believed you.

"I wasn't playing for Aberdeen, wasn't even playing for the 21s. It's all seemed to happen so quickly."