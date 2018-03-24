  • STV
Charlie Mulgrew: Captaining Scotland a 'proud moment'

Euan Strathearn

The Blackburn defender donned the armband for their friendly defeat to Costa Rica.

Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew said captaining Scotland for the friendly match against Costa Rica on Friday was a proud moment for him and his family.

New Scotland boss Alex McLeish handed debuts to Scott McTominay, Kevin McDonald, Oli McBurnie and Scott McKenna, whilst Jamie Murphy won his first cap off the bench late on - but it was the 32-year-old veteran who was entrusted to lead out the new-look national side at Hampden.

Though the game ended in defeat for the Scots, Mulgrew was honoured to skipper the side with his family in attendance and believes there are encouraging signs.

He said: "That was a proud moment, all my family is here, my mum, my sister, my boys and my wife were watching.

"I'm delighted. Proud moment for me and I'm very honoured"

The ex-Celtic defender picked up his 32nd cap on Friday night and believes that the side must gel quickly under the new management.

Mulgrew said: "It's [training] been good, it's been different.

"Getting used to new staff and new players everybody getting together.

"We have to keep moving as a squad, it's a new squad with new players, new coaching staff, everyone's getting to know each other but we need to move on quick take the positives and move on to Tuesday night.

Mulgrew believes that although the match ended in defeat there are signs of encouragement with so many new players coming through in time for Scotland starting their Nations Cup campaign in September.

He added: "They did well.

"Oli [McBurnie] put himself about, it was a difficult shift for him up there.

"He didn't see him much of the ball but when he did he held it in well.

"The two Scotts done well, Mckenna and McTominay.

"We are delighted to have all these players and we'll get stronger as we go forwards.

"We're disappointed that we never won the game but we need to take the positives and move on quickly and be ready when competitive games come around."

