Oliver McBurnie: My dad has followed me everywhere

McBurnie has netted six goals in his last eight matches for Barnsley. SNS GROUP

Oli McBurnie said making his Scotland debut at Hampden in front his his father was the proudest moment of his career.

The 21-year-old said that his Glaswegian father Neil has travelled extensively to follow his international career from the youth set-up right through to Friday night's game against Costa Rica.

The Leeds-born striker impressed in the 1-0 defeat at Hampden and hopes that he did his family proud.

McBurnie told the Scottish Football Association Twitter account: "Whether it's been the (under) 19s (or) the 21s, he has come to every game, whether it's been Austria, Latvia, Iceland, he has been everywhere.

"He was there at Hampden as well, so for my mum and dad and all my family, it's the proudest one. It's probably the proudest day of my career as well personally.

"That's what it's all about, making your family proud - and hopefully I did that."

The on-loan striker had scored six goals in his previous eight appearances for Barnsley and was disappointed not to net on his Scotland debut after coming close in both halves.

"Every time I play, no matter what level it's at, I'm always trying to score," he said.

"The keeper has made a good save to be fair, he got down in the first half, I thought I had struck it well.

"There were a couple of half-chances as well. But as long as I'm getting into positions and giving myself a chance to score, then that's what I am about."

Friday night's match was Alex McLeish's first match in charge since returning to the Scotland hotseat and he felt that McBurnie showed plenty of promise in his debut.

"He is just a kid," McLeish said.

"He has been playing for the under-21s in recent months.

"He has been scoring goals in the English Championship, that's why we gave him a game.

"There were some things in his game that were effective and some things that he will look at and we will show him as well. "He is a guy who is very receptive and he will listen to you and see where he can do better.

"He had a good chance, one across the face of the goal in the second half.

"Getting into those position is important but as you know in this game, and at international level you have to be clinical in there. "It is a near miss for him and he will probably have a sleepless night on that."