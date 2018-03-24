  • STV
  • MySTV

Oliver McBurnie: My dad has followed me everywhere

Euan Strathearn

The on-loan Barnsley striker said Scotland debut was proudest moment of his career.

McBurnie has netted six goals in his last eight matches for Barnsley.
McBurnie has netted six goals in his last eight matches for Barnsley. SNS GROUP

Oli McBurnie said making his Scotland debut at Hampden in front his his father was the proudest moment of his career.

The 21-year-old said that his Glaswegian father Neil has travelled extensively to follow his international career from the youth set-up right through to Friday night's game against Costa Rica.

The Leeds-born striker impressed in the 1-0 defeat at Hampden and hopes that he did his family proud.

McBurnie told the Scottish Football Association Twitter account: "Whether it's been the (under) 19s (or) the 21s, he has come to every game, whether it's been Austria, Latvia, Iceland, he has been everywhere.

"He was there at Hampden as well, so for my mum and dad and all my family, it's the proudest one. It's probably the proudest day of my career as well personally.

"That's what it's all about, making your family proud - and hopefully I did that."

The on-loan striker had scored six goals in his previous eight appearances for Barnsley and was disappointed not to net on his Scotland debut after coming close in both halves.

"Every time I play, no matter what level it's at, I'm always trying to score," he said.

"The keeper has made a good save to be fair, he got down in the first half, I thought I had struck it well.

"There were a couple of half-chances as well. But as long as I'm getting into positions and giving myself a chance to score, then that's what I am about."

Friday night's match was Alex McLeish's first match in charge since returning to the Scotland hotseat and he felt that McBurnie showed plenty of promise in his debut.

"He is just a kid," McLeish said.

"He has been playing for the under-21s in recent months.

"He has been scoring goals in the English Championship, that's why we gave him a game.

"There were some things in his game that were effective and some things that he will look at and we will show him as well. "He is a guy who is very receptive and he will listen to you and see where he can do better.

"He had a good chance, one across the face of the goal in the second half.

"Getting into those position is important but as you know in this game, and at international level you have to be clinical in there. "It is a near miss for him and he will probably have a sleepless night on that."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.