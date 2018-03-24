Inverness lift Challenge Cup with last minute winner

32-year-old Carl Tremarco scored a 92nd minute winner for Inverness Caley Thistle.

Inverness Caley Thistle last won the trophy in 2003. sns group

Inverness defender Carl Tremarco scored the winner against Dumbarton to ensure Caley Thistle lifted the Challenge Cup.

The Englishman tapped-in a Brad McKay cross in the 92nd minute to earn the victory at McDiarmid Park.

The Highland side dominated possession in a tight first-half but it was Dumbarton, in their first cup final in 121 years, who carved out the better chances.

John Robertson's men, looking to win the Challenge Cup for first time since 2003, started the second half brightly and were unlucky not to go infront late on when Iain Vigurs had his penalty saved.

Iain Russell threatened for Stephen Aitken's side as Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers had to be alert to turn his snapshot round the post.

In a half with few chances, there was a flashpoint shortly before the interval. Chris McLaughlin committed a clumsy foul on Inverness captain Gary Warren and Andrew Dallas showed him a yellow card.

Though Caley Thistle had seen plenty of the ball it wasn't until the 44th minute that they landed their first shot on target - Connor Bell's tame effort easily gathered by Dumbarton's Scott Gallacher.

Dumbarton appealed for penalty after Darren Barr and Warren tangled inside the Inverness box but Dallas awarded a free-kick to Thistle.

Minutes later, and a penalty was awarded to Inverness, McLaughlin handled the ball inside the box and Dallas pointed to the spot.

Vigurs stepped up but his weak effort was saved by Scott Gallacher.

Only four points separate the sides in the Scottish Championship and it was proving difficult to predict a winner.

But, in the 92nd minute, substitute Brad McKay fizzed a ball across the box and Carl Tremarco was on hand to tap-in to win the Challenge Cup for Inverness.