Trio withdraw from Scotland squad to face Hungary

Scott McTominay made his Scotland debut against Costa Rica. SNS

Scott McTominay, Matt Ritchie and Grant Hanley have pulled out of the Scotland squad to face Hungary.

The trio all started Alex McLeish's first game back in charge of the Scots - which saw Costa Rica run out 1-0 winners at Hampden.

However, they will not join the party travelling to Budapest for Tuesday's friendly.

Manchester United midfielder McTominay made his debut for the national team against the Central Americans, before being substituted on the hour mark.

Newcastle winger Ritchie was replaced by debutant Jamie Murhpy with three minutes to go, while Hanley played the full 90 minutes.

McLeish is not expected to call up a replacement.

