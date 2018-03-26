Football Talk: Man Utd shortlist Tierney, Sinclair to leave

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Scott Sinclair (left) and Kieran Tierney (right) are being linked with summer moves away from Celtic. SNS

We may be in the midst of an international friendly double-header but it's two Celtic players who dominate the newspaper back pages.

Manchester United have long been linked with a move for Kieran Tierney and have now hardened their interest in a move for the left-back, say reports.

Luke Shaw looks to have fallen out of favour at United after his performance against Brighton was derided by Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

Tierney's name is apparently being pushed as the perfect replacement by United's scouting team.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Scott Sinclair is pushing for a summer move back to the Premier League having found himself on the bench at Celtic.

Brighton and Bournemouth are said to be interested in signing the 29-year-old winger.

In other news coming out of Lennoxtown, Parkhead skipper Scott Brown is due a testimonial after 10 years with the Hoops.

The Republic of Ireland national team are now expected to be the opposition after talks with Liverpool ended.

Elsewhere, Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo claimed he wanted to "kill" Bilel Moshni after the ex-Rangers defender's debut against Dunfermilne.

