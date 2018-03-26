  • STV
Inverness boss hails MacKay's 'Roy of the Rovers' weekend

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Daniel MacKay, 16, scored for Scottish Schools before starring in the Challenge Cup win.

Inverness boss John Robertson told Caley Thistle cup hero Daniel MacKay he'd enjoyed a "Roy of the Rovers" weekend, only to be met by a face of bewilderment from the 16-year-old.

MacKay played a starring role for Scottish Schools on Saturday, scoring in the Under 18's 2-0 win over England.

His manager then picked him up in York that evening before driving to Edinburgh ahead of Sunday's Challenge Cup final.

Robertson's near ten-hour round trip proved worthwhile as MacKay came off the bench to set up Carl Tremarco's late winner against Dumbarton.

"It was a Roy of the Rovers," said Robertson. "Some of the lads were kidding him on that it was a 'Carlsberg' weekend for him, but he hadn't a clue what we were talking about such is his naivety.

"So we had to rephrase it as a Roy of the Rovers and, again, I don't think he knew who Roy of the Rovers was either!"

He added: "It's fantastic. We were really keen for him to be involved for Scotland Schools against England.

"In the end, I went all the way to get them, it was a long, long trip but it was worth it.

"To come on and provide the cross for Carl is just a dream for him."

Schoolboy MacKay is back at Millburn Academy following his weekend to remember, studying Maths, Geography, English and PE.

Inverness lie just four points above the Championship relegation play-off.

Robertson, however, insists school will remain the priority for the talented winger despite the club's immediate needs.

He said: "We have to be patient with Daniel, he's not a full-time player, he is studying exams and has massive exams coming up.

"We've spoken to his mum and dad, it may be that for home games he is available and for away games he's not because he has to study.

"It's one of the more unusual problems you face as a manager, but one I totally respect.

"Anything he does for us this season is a complete bonus."

