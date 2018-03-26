Celtic to face Republic of Ireland in Brown's testimonial

The Hoops will take on an Irish XI managed by Martin O'Neill at Celtic Park.

Celtic are to face a Republic of Ireland XI for Scott Brown's testimonial match.

Ex-Hoops boss Martin O'Neill will bring an Irish side to Celtic Park to take on the Scottish champions on May 20th.

Brown is being honoured this summer by his club having spent a decade as a Celtic player.

Since joining from Hibs in 2007, the 32-year-old has won seven Premiership titles.

A percentage of proceeds from the fixture will be awarded to charities and causes of Brown's choice, including the family of former Celtic and Ireland player Liam Miller.