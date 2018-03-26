Greg Kiltie pens new two-year deal with Kilmarnock

The winger has signed an extension to his current deal, committing his future until 2020.

Kilmarnock attacker Greg Kiltie recently returned from a broken ankle. SNS

Kilmarnock winger Greg Kiltie has signed a two-year extension to his contract with the Rugby Park outfit.

The new deal ties the promising winger to Steve Clarke's side until 2020.

Kiltie has suffered a series of injuries since breaking through to the Killie first team but has impressed since returning to action in December.

The 21-year-old missed a large portion of 2017 after suffering a broken ankle in May last year.

Kiltie, a graduate from Kilmarnock's youth academy, scored as the club secured their Premiership status by beating Falkirk in the 2016 play-off final.