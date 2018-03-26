McLeish opting for experience when Scotland face Hungary

The Scotland boss says he will field a more experienced side in Budapest on Tuesday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5758445001001-mcleish-to-favour-experience-when-scotland-face-hungary.jpg" />

Alex McLeish has said he will field a more experience side as the Scotland boss looks to grab his first win since returning to the role.

The Scots face Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday as they look to bounce back from losing to Costa Rica on Friday.

McLeish blooded five new faces against the Central Americans but will return to a more familiar looking line-up for his second game in charge.

Ahead of Tuesday's friendly, he said: "It will be a more experienced team. A lot of players will play who have caps before and have experienced the international arena.

He added: "I am still looking at performance level, we want to try and get a good result with a good performance.

"It gives the players evidence they are on track."

The new-look Scots started sluggishly against Costa Rica, falling behind after just 14 minutes.

But they improved after the interval, with manager McLeish insisting the only thing lacking was a cutting edge in front of goal.

He said: "There was nothing missing in the second half, only finishing.

"We had about five or six decent chances, with a little bit more aggression we could have scored a couple of goals."