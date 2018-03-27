Football Talk: McLeish backs McTominay, Gattuso's €6m deal

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is to miss Tuesday's friendly with Hungary. SNS

A furore over sandpaper has laid bare some of sport's darker arts.

Alex McLeish, however, insists there is no hint of foul play taking place in the Scotland squad after he suffered a triple blow ahead of Tuesday's friendly with Hungary.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay made his bow for the Scots against Costa Rica but withdrew from the trip to Budapest after feeling a twinge going into the shower.

National team boss McLeish has dismissed concerns the talented midfielder has hotfooted it back down south, insisting there is no reason to question the 21-year-old's commitment to the Scotland cause.

Grant Hanley and Matt Ritchie have also pulled out.

Elsewhere, former Rangers star Gennaro Gattuso is in line to sign a bumper deal to stay on as AC Milan manager.

The 40-year-old has rejuvenated an ailing Rossoneri side since taking over and has remained undefeated domestically in 2018.

Gattuso is expected to pen a three-year deal worth €6m with Milan on Wednesday, according to reports in Italy.

Top stories

ICYMI

Back pages