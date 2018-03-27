The Celtic midfielder said the Scots must return to winning ways against Hungary.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5758884927001-callum-mcgregor-scotland-must-develop-ruthless-streak.jpg" />

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has said Scotland must develop a greater cutting edge if they are to compete at international level.

The 24-year-old received his second cap for his country after coming off the bench in the Scots' 1-0 loss to Costa Rica.

While he may be new to the rigours of the international game, McGregor has tested himself against Europe's best in the Champions League over the last couple of seasons.

The Hoops star said taking on sides such as PSG and Bayern has shown just how ruthless teams must be to achieve success.

He said: "The level is so high, you have the best players from the best teams at the highest level.

"You learn quickly what the game is all about, when teams get one chance it's a goal and that's you out of the game.

"It's that ruthless side of the game that Scotland could be doing with.

"Sometimes we go into games and we're dominating games possession-wise and we're just not getting that goal so it's important we try to add that."

He added: "I've only got a couple of caps, but I feel as though I've played at a good level for long enough that you can come and influence it at this level."

Scotland face Hungary on Tuesday as they look to bounce back after suffering defeat in Alex McLeish's first game back as boss.

McLeish is to name a more experienced side for the Budapest contest as he looks to get his first win on the board.

McGregor insisted returning to winning ways is the Scots' main goal.

"First and foremost you want to win and you're going out there to win," he said. "Let's make no mistake about that, the boys are desperate to win.

"It's important to get performances as well. It's important to try and marry the two."

